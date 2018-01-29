Keith Kimball to replace Redington as Bettendorf Police Chief

The City Council plans to approve the appointment of Captain Keith Kimball to Police Chief at the Tuesday, February 6, 2018 City Council meeting. Captain Kimball will replace Chief Phil Redington, who is scheduled to retire in May of this year.

Three applicants, all members of the Bettendorf Police Department, met with the selection committee consisting of Mayor Bob Gallagher, Alderman at-Large Lisa Brown, 1st Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, 4th Ward Alderman Greg Adamson, City Administrator Decker Ploehn, and Human Resource Director Kathleen Richlen. The applicants included Captain Keith Kimball, Captain Justin Paul, and Sergeant Doug Scott. After meeting with the selection committee, the candidates were interviewed by the Civil Service Commission, Maggie Tinsman, Ralph Heninger, and Jean Dickson. Both the committee and the commission recommended Captain Kimball to fill the police chief position.

"Because we had several extremely qualified candidates for the position, City officials made the decision not to participate in a nationwide search, but to hire within our own department," commented City Administrator Decker Ploehn.

Captain Kimball has been with the Bettendorf Police Department for 28 years and has been promoted up through the ranks from patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and most recent captain. Through the years, some of his duties included school liaison officer, field training officer, evidence technician, supervisory role for the Emergency Response Unit, detective, patrol commander, and field services patrol division commander. He is married to his wife Christy and has been a resident of Bettendorf for most of his career.

"It has been an honor and privilege serving this community over the past 28 years in various roles and positions with the Bettendorf Police Department and I am looking forward to my upcoming appointment as Police Chief," said Captain Kimball. "I don't take this responsibility lightly or for granted and know that there will be new challenges and issues that lie ahead for our department and community. As Police Chief, I want to continue our mission and philosophy of being a community oriented police department always being as transparent, accountable, and responsive to the community and the citizens we serve. I look forward to working with the Mayor, City Council, and City Administration, and having their continued support."

Mayor Bob Gallagher adds, "The City of Bettendorf has had the privilege and honor to have Phil Redington as our Police Chief for the past 25 years. We understand his decision to retire and we wish him the best. We are now looking forward to a new chapter in the Bettendorf Police Department. Keith will continue the high-level of service the department offers our residents and will be a great asset to the City's executive team."

Captain Kimball will begin his duties as chief in May.