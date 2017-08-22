Kelly's Irish Pub closed in Davenport

The Irish pub best know for its St. Patrick's Day celebration in the Quad Cities has closed.

Kelly's Irish Pub has a sign on the front door that reads: Closed. Thanks for thirteen great years.

There's no explanation as to why the business is closed. No one answered the phone and it appears the website and Facebook page have been taken down.

Kelly's, located on 53rd St. in Davenport, was best known for its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration that included big crowds in big tents and even Skydiving leprechauns!

