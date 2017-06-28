Kentucky public schools can teach Bible starting Friday

Public schools in Kentucky can soon begin teaching the Bible.

Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday signed House Bill 128 which gives local school boards the power to create a Bible literacy class as part of their social studies curriculum.

The course would be elective and not required.

The bill's sponsor said students need to understand the role the Bible has played in setting the foundation for the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

The ACLU of Kentucky said Bible courses may not be unconstitutional per se but could become unconstitutional depending on how they are taught.

The Bible literacy bill takes effect on Friday, June 30.