Keokuk residents survey storm damage

Cleanup is underway in parts of Iowa after strong storms moved through the area bringing down trees, walls and power lines.

The wall of a building on Main Street in Keokuk began crumbling under the strong winds.

One resident who was nearby says he saw the roof of the building come up and land nearly a block away. Debris from the building also damaged other nearby businesses.

Pieces of wood blew through storefronts, shattering glass and forcing customers to run for cover.

The strong winds knocked out power for almost 3,000 Keokuk residents. No injuries were reported from the storm.

