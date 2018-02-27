Kevin Smith QCA show still on after heart attack

An April performance at Galesburg’s Orpheum Theatre by filmmaker and comic Kevin Smith is still on as scheduled as of late Tuesday morning.

Smith posted on social media early Monday morning that he had just suffered a “massive heart attack” after performing one of two comedy shows in Glendale, California.

Smith, 47, says if he had not canceled his second show to go to the hospital, a doctor told him he “would’ve died.”

The actor, comic and filmmaker has written and directed numerous films including "Clerks," "Chasing Amy," and "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back."

Smith has a comedy performance currently touring the U.S. with a scheduled stop in Galesburg on April 13.

“We have been receiving a lot of messages regarding this,” the Orpheum posted on Facebook Monday.

“The Kevin Smith show for April 13 is still on,” Orpheum Operations Manager Erin Glasnovich told KWQC Tuesday morning.

“As of this time there is no change to his tour schedule. We wish him a speedy recovery and if anything changes with his schedule our ticket holders and patrons will be the first to know.”

An online ticket website indicates the Galesburg performance is nearly sold out with only a handful of available seats remaining.