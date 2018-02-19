Kewanee K-9 Officer gets Narcan, first aid kit, free of charge

"Neitz" says officer Eric Peed to K-9 Rosco in front of a car in the Kewanee Police Parking lot.

Peed hid marijuana in the gas cap five minutes prior.

He and the excited Rosco quickly circle the car.

"Back!" he says to him after he passed where the drugs are located.

Rosco quickly sniffs the gas cap again, bingo. He starts to scratch on the gas door on the car.

"Good Boy!" he says after petting Rosco.

In under a minute, Rosco found what he was looking for.

"We work every day in narcotics," Ofc. Peed said. "We're assigned specifically to narcotics."

Marijuana isn't always what Rosco and Peed are looking for.

"We've just started to see a resurgence of heroin in the city," he said. "That's the most obvious time where he would need Narcan."

Sniffing drugs like heroin can put him in danger.

After seeing a Facebook post from a different police department. Officer Peed reached out to a nonprofit called Protecting K-9 Heroes to see if Rosco could also be proteted using Narcan and a first aid kit designed for dogs.

The next day, Staci Goveia got back to him.

"The dogs are always the first ones to go in, for the most part the last to come out," Goveia, the President and Founder of Protecting K-9 Heroes. "The least we can do is protect them like we do the officers."

Based out of the Chicago Suburbs, Goveia founded the group last July. Since then, she's given 52 dogs a protective vest, Narcan kit or first aid kit.

So that teams like Rosco and Ofc. Peed can get drugs off of the streets.

"Rosco has a long time to go," Peed said. "Hopefully another 6.5 years. We want to get him to retirement."

