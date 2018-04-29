Kewanee Police & Fire investigate suspicious car fires

Two parked cars caught fire just ten minutes apart from each other early Sunday Morning.

The Kewanee Fire Department says the first happened in the 200 block of South Walnut Street at 2:19 a.m. The second happened in the 300 block of South Tremont Street at 2:29 a.m. Fire crews were at each scene for about an hour.

Police and Fire investigators are looking into both fires and say they are "suspicious in nature."

This is a developing story, we'll have more as it becomes available.