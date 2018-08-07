Kewanee Police need help identifying man who they say broke into home

The Kewanee Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a home break-in.

Police say the man broke into a home Monday afternoon in Kewanee. Police released surveillance video from the home's surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 309-853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-2324 or 309-937-2324.