Kewanee boy gets big surprise after no one shows up to his birthday party

Three Kewanee Police Officers went beyond the line of duty to celebrate one boy's birthday party.

10-year-old Christopher Gunawan had a birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 24, however, due to sickness and prior engagements some family and friends were unable to make it. As for the rest of those that were invited? They just didn't show up.

Christopher's parents, Chris and Cassie wanted to make this a birthday to be remembered despite the fact that no one showed up, so Chris brought in some special friends.

Chris is in the Police Academy in Atlanta and called a friend as well as the Kewanee City Manager to ask if an officer would be able to stop by and just simply say "Happy Birthday" to Christopher. Chris' friend was able to come with his children, and as for the police officer? Three showed up with a birthday card and patches for Christopher!

Cassie said her son was absolutely "thrilled" and said it was the "best birthday" he has ever had. She had posted to the Kewanee Police Department's page expressing her gratitude.

"I can't even begin to explain how grateful I was that they took the time to do that for a 10 year old little boy. He said it was the best birthday he's ever had. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You made his day."