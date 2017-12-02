Kewanee man arrested for solicitation of a minor

A Kewanee man was arrested Thursday, November 30 for solicitation of a minor.

Allegedly 29-year-old James G. James, of Kewanee, contacted a minor through social media in an attempt to meet-up. He was arrested after arriving at an agreed upon location.

James is facing multiple charges:

Solicitation of a child/aggravated criminal sexual abuse - A class three felony

Violation of sex offender registration

Traveling to meet a minor

Solicitation to meet a child/5+ years older

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11. He's currently being held at the Henry County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

During the operation, the Kewanee Police Department was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.