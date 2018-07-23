Kewanee man found dead after accidental fall near Mt. Rushmore according to officials

A Kewanee man has died after being found at the base of a cliff in Pennington County, South Dakota. The man was found in the boundaries of Mount Rushmore National Monument.

Officials tell TV-6 58-year-old Anthony Rashid was found Friday, July 20. Police say Rashid went hiking on Thursday, July 19 and it appeared Rashid died of blunt force trauma due to an accidental fall.

Law enforcement officers from the National Parks Service and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial call. With the assistance of the FBI, the investigation is ongoing.