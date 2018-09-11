Kewanee men recognize first responders with smoked BBQ

Two Kewanee men recognized first responders in their community with over 50 pounds of smoked BBQ.

Mark Hahn and Brian Belsky prepared 28 lbs of brisket, several lbs of pulled pork, 8 pork loins, 12 lbs of turkey, and 8 full racks of ribs. They also brought baked beans and coleslaw.

They didn't do this for any recognition. In fact, it was a struggle to even have them take a picture with us for this post! We can't thank them enough. The generosity of Mark and Brian are prime examples of what makes living in small town great.