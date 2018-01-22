Kewanee police arrest suspect in weekend shots-fired incident

Police have made an arrest in connection with a shots-fired incident in Kewanee.

It happened early Jan. 21, 2018. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of North Main St around 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

Officers determined that four shots were fired at a house. They also found a bullet that had struck a vehicle parked in the driveway. No one was injured during the shooting.

Officers later identified the suspect as 33-year-old Zaffery L. Reed of Kewanee. He was arrested around 10:30 Sunday morning and taken to the Henry County Jail. He's charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1000 feet of a school, aggravated discharge of a firearm of an occupied building, and possession of a weapon by a felon.