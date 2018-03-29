Kewanee police searching for man wanted on identity theft charges

The Kewanee Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a wanted man.

Police posted to its Facebook page Wednesday, March 28, saying 29-year-old Austin Norberg is wanted on a Henry County warrant.

Norberg is wanted for Unlawful possession of another's debit card, Unlawful receipt of goods or services, and nine counts of Identity theft. Charges are also pending against Norberg for Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Unlawful possession of methamphetamine and Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or spots him in public, please call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 309-937-2324.