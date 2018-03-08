Kewanee police seeking help from community in finding two fugitives

The Kewanee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two wanted individuals. Police say they are trying to locate 23-year-old Chelsie Shaw and 19-year-old Luke Washburn.

Shaw is wanted on two separate warrants, one of them being from Henry County for possession of methamphetamine, another warrant, is for obstruction.

Washburn is wanted on four separate Henry County warrants including residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two are also suspected of fleeing from Henry County deputies and Kewanee police officers during a high-speed chase that occurred on Saturday, March 3.

Anyone that has information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911 or the Henry County Crime Stoppers hotline at 309-937-2324.