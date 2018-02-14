Kewanee pound forced to relocate, future of cats and dogs in limbo

After more than 40 years at the same location, the future of the Kewanee Pound is uncertain. According to city leaders, the owner of the building decided not to renew a lease with the city in October. Since then, officials have been working to come up with a solution. City manager, Gary Bradley, said they will either build a new facility or re-purpose an older building. Both options would cost more than $60,000, funds city officials didn't plan for in their yearly budget.

"It's certainly not something we foresaw but we understand because we didn't own the facility and someone else did so that was always a possibility."

Whether officials decide to rebuild or re-purpose, both options will take much longer than 30 days. The current lease ends on March 12, so officials have less than 30 days to decide where the cats and dogs will go in the meantime. Bradley said he's hoping the county, local vets and Blackhawk college will step up to the plate to help provide temporary care.

"We're going to make sure that every animal charged in our care is taken care of."

Since 2006, the Henry County Humane Society has cared for the cats and dogs at the pound but after the lease ends, President Lee Eisenbarth doesn't know who will.

"We have no idea what the outcome will be," Eisenbarth said. "They have the option of spreading all of these animals that picked up in different facilities and that's not going to work."

There is still no timeline on when city council will be required to vote on whether to re-purpose or rebuild the pound.