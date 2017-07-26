Kewanee puppy appears to have been intentionally attacked

The Henry County Humane Society is caring for a puppy that they say appears to have been intentionally slashed several times.

Click here to view unedited photo. Warning: Photo is disturbing.

They tell us the dog was found at the Lakeland Terrace Housing Project in Kewanee and is being cared for by a vet, but is said to be fighting for its life.

Police say they received the report Tuesday night, July 25 and they are actively investigating.

