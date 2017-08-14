Kewanee puppy found mutilated now living the good life at the 'End of Season Dog Swim'

The puppy, Thor, is living the good life since he was rescued in front of an apartment complex in Kewanee last month.

He was able to dip his puppy toes in the pool this weekend at the Northeast Park "End of Season Dog Swim".

Jennifer Russell with Ince Photography took these photos and says Thor loves all the attention. Russell says he hated the water at first, but once he got swimming, he had fun.

The Kewanee Police Department has charged a 17-year-old with aggravated animal cruelty after Thor was found with his throat cut multiple times.