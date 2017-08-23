Kewanee puppy torture case delayed

A Henry County judge granted a delay in the case of a juvenile charged with torturing a puppy in July.

Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte has filed a motion to transfer the juvenile's case into adult court. The court appointed defense attorney Jacob Hoelscher said he hadn't had time to complete a mental health evaluation for his client and asked for a delay on the motion.

The teenager is charged with animal torture and aggravated animal cruelty. The charging paperwork said the teen cut the puppy, now known as Thor, with a box cutter several times across the throat and left it tied up in a bag.

During the short hearing, the teen and his mother told judge Terry Patton the teen had two prior mental health evaluations in the past. The judge ordered the teen to cooperate with the new evaluation and ordered his mother to sign consent forms for the prior medical records. He also granted the delay in the transfer hearing.

The judge said the law requires him to consider the teen's mental health and educational history, as well as the juvenile court treatment options in order to rule on whether to transfer the case.

He set a new hearing date of Oct. 26th.