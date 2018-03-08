Kewanee teen found guilty of animal torture and animal cruelty

Damien Ingram, accused of mutilating a Kewanee puppy named Thor back in July, was in court for a bench trial on Thursday morning, March 8. Just before 11 a.m., the Judge found the 17-year-old guilty of animal torture and animal cruelty.

Sentencing will be May 8 at 9:30 a.m.

*****

KWQC's Emma Hogg was inside the courtroom for the trial:



Trial begins today for 17-year-old Damien Ingram- he’s accused of mutilating a Kewanee puppy named Thor back in July. @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/wPEBk9HPAI — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) March 8, 2018

According to police, Ingram confessed to the incident. In October a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult. Ingram is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/57pej9U2K1 — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) March 8, 2018

A detective with the Kewanee Police Department testifies Ingram admitted to using a box cutter to slit Thor’s throat, tied him in a bag and left him in a ditch. @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) March 8, 2018

Defense argues the puppy had mange and Ingram’s intent was to put him out of his misery- however the veterinarian who treated Thor after the incident says the dog did not have mange, only fleas. @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) March 8, 2018

Ingram says he WILL NOT testify. Defense rests its case. @kwqcnews — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) March 8, 2018