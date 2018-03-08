Kewanee teen found guilty of animal torture and animal cruelty

Updated: Thu 12:27 PM, Mar 08, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) — Damien Ingram, accused of mutilating a Kewanee puppy named Thor back in July, was in court for a bench trial on Thursday morning, March 8. Just before 11 a.m., the Judge found the 17-year-old guilty of animal torture and animal cruelty.

Sentencing will be May 8 at 9:30 a.m.
