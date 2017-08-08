Kidnap suspect says needed money to treat cancer

The chief suspect in the abduction of a British model has told investigators that he was drawn into the kidnap scheme unwittingly and did it to raise money to treat his leukemia.

According to a police deposition obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, Lukasz Pawel Herba said he was hired by a group of Romanians to rent properties around Europe to store garments they were selling. He said it paid 500,000 pounds ($650,000).

Herba said he later met the model, Chloe Aylilng, in Paris where he posed as a photographer and she had come for a job, but when he discovered the Romanians intended to kidnap her he backed out.

He said the Romanians later kidnapped her independently, and that he came to aid her after seeing her on a deep-web auction site.

