Kids gathered at Fejervary park for annual Youthfest

Many people came out to Fejervary Park to participate in the festival. The festival hosted activities for kids to learn about their personal hygiene, gardening, and music through body language.

Organizers said the festival started nearly 20 years ago, and it is to remind kids on how to stay active.

Senior recreation manager Theresa Hauman said kids today are always inside and learning life skills is important.

“It's a nice way to remember also that just playing is really fun and you don't want them sitting around watching TV all day.”

Hauman said the festival is a way to make learning fun in a different way.

“We want them to get out, get into the parks, play, all that is very good just for their development in general,” said Hauman.

Kids were able to have fun with a petting zoo, bounce houses, arts and crafts and learn how to drive a professional race car through a simulator thanks to sponsors such as the Davenport Fire Department and Miller Petting Zoo.

Fejervary Park also had many upgrades to the park (date). Two new play areas were added.

A new fairy-tale themed mural was unveiled as well. Dozens of young artists from a Quad-City metro youth summer program created the mural.