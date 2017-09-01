Kids invited to make their own fidget spinners at Davenport Library

Hey Moms! Are your kids obsessed with fidget spinners?

The Davenport Library is hosting a DIY fidget spinners craft session in September.

Kids ages six and up can learn how to make their own working fidget spinner using Perler beads.

The session is on Tuesday, September 19th at 3:30 pm at the library on 321 Main Street.

The library says all materials will be provided, but people must register for the free event.

You can call the library to register at 563-326-7832 or register online.