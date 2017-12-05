King's Harvest Ministries in need of volunteers for overnight shifts

King's Harvest Ministries in Davenport is in need of overnight volunteers for its Winter Homeless Shelter. The shelter has been serving 25-30 men and women per night, and as temperatures being to drop they expect the number to rise.

Currently, the shelter has 12 empty overnight shifts and a few check-in shifts to fill for the month of December.

Overnight volunteers come in at 8:45 p.m. and stay until 7 a.m. They will be offering volunteer-training on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 at 824 West 3rd Street in Davenport.

For any questions, please call the director, Michael Gayman at 563-570-4536.