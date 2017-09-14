Kinnick Stadium makes rule adjustments for game against North Texas

The weather for the University of Iowa vs. North Texas on September 16 is expected to be hot.

With temperatures and a heat index that could reach the 90s, the University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced some changes to help fans attending Saturday's game.

Fans will be able to bring empty water bottles of any size and/or an unlimited amount of sealed water bottles into the stadium.

Water Monsters will have hydration stations at each of the four corners of the stadium concourse to fill up bottles.

Bottled water will be sold by Aramark at a reduced price during the game at concession stands.

To keep cool in the heat, fans are allowed to bring in personal misting fans to the game.

Outside the First Aid Station, there will also be a rest area at the southeast corner of the stadium to provide shelter, cool air, and water.

If you or someone going to the game need medical assistance, the department says to alert CSC stadium staff or ask people around to signal for help.

The football game kicks-off at 2:35 p.m. in Iowa City.