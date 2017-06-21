Multiple kittens taken from hoarder in Eldridge

Kittens are being dropped off daily at animal shelters.

Kings Harvest No Kill Animal Shelter in Davenport said it has taken more than it can handle.

The shelter received a call reporting a tip of a home in Eldridge had more than 24 cats inside.

Staff members said the cats were infested with fleas, mites, and parasites. Some were even in critical condition.

“It’s fairly rare we’ve had had a couple times where we would help out with situations like this, its definitely not an everyday thing," Assistant Director Brandi Anderson.

The shelter is getting tighter and Anderson said it needs all the help it can get.

“We had to take some of our older cats that were in the room out and put them in cages so that we could put all these kittens and the cats we got from the hoarding situation in one room,” said Anderson.

A no kill shelter means if the shelter has space it will take in animals until they can find them a proper home.

“Financially it’s extremely expensive lots of these cats are going to need vet care. Everybody needs to be vaccinated and spayed or neutered the formula we give them the medicine we give them it all cost money,” said Anderson.

The shelter is looking for donations and in need of the following resources such as:

• Bleach

• Paper towels

• Nonclumping kitten litter

• Kitten formula

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10:00am-5pm and closed on Sundays.