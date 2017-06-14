Knox. Co. community mourns fiery loss of “Cheers” restaurant

Jimmy’s Pizza is the kind of place where everybody knows your name.

“Jimmy's is our "Cheers" in our little community,” Natalie Goss posted on Facebook as the small restaurant burned late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. “Sad, sad day in beautiful downtown Wataga.”

In a town of only 828 people in Knox County, Illinois, Jimmy’s was not only one of the only restaurants in the area but also a common gathering place for the area.

Firefighters who worked the fire late into the night say the building on Depot Road is a total loss.

“Today we lost a part of history,” posted Patrick McCormick on Facebook. “We will always have memories and still continue to love this megafan pizza joint and never forget what was there in our hearts!”

The Crescent City Tap in Galva, Illinois, about 20 minutes away down Highway 34, explained on its Facebook page, “Jimmy's has been a cornerstone in this area.”

Referring to the staff at Jimmy’s, the Crescent City Tap post goes on to say “many of them are out of work. This (fire) impacts not only ownership but other family's depending on the income.”

The fire happened on one of the hottest days of the year as the temperature hit the mid-90s with a heat index around 100 degrees.

Steve Davis saw the flames and marveled at the sight in a Facebook post that reads, “True heroism in Wataga right now. Firefighters and other emergency personnel working in 93 degree heat to fight fire at Jimmy's Pizza. Amazing effort!!!”

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and future of Jimmy’s Pizza are both unknown as of early Wednesday morning.

“We hope they are able to rebuild and prosper again soon,” posted the Crescent City Tap.