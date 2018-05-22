Knox County Health Department talks preventing Tuberculosis (TB) from spreading

A Galesburg High School student has a confirmed case of Tuberculosis (TB). The school district's superintendent says the district is working closely with the Knox County Health Department and following guidelines to keep other students and staff safe.

The Knox County Health Department says while Knox County is low risk for TB, it is important to prevent it from spreading.

"You know you don't hear about it everyday so it can be scary, but I think what we've done and what we're trying to do today is to ensure people to not be alarmed, but just understand that there is some risk and for those that have been exposed and we're trying to take care of that," said Sam Jarvis, Director of Health Protection at Knox County Health Department.

TB is a contagious disease transmitted through the air.

"And so anytime you cough, you talk, sneeze, sing, it puts droplets out in the air and whoever is next to you for a long period of time obviously can be exposed to that," said Tammy Nelson, Infectious Disease nurse with Knox County Health Department.

While there's no vaccine against TB in the US, the main type of testing is a TB skin test. Once you take it, you have to return for the results in 48 to 72 hours.

A person with active TB is infected and usually take a lot of medications in the first 6 to 8 weeks. The treatment process can take several months.

People can also have latent TB, meaning they are not contagious, but still need to take medications usually for several months.

Symptoms of TB can include coughing, fever, fatigue, and weight loss.

The Knox County Health Department is offering TB skin testing for people who've had prolonged exposure to the infected student. Those people will be contacted directly by phone.

