Knox County Shelter is looking for help for the community

Is there something missing in your life? The Knox County Humane Society No Kill Animal Shelter is full and they are asking for people to stop by and say hi to the animals and maybe take one home. In a post to their Facebook page, they also say they are offering reduced prices on some of the animals who have been there for a while.

If you're looking to help out the shelter, you can do that too. Got an old comfy chair at you house that's not the greatest to look at? The dogs at the shelter don't mind!

For more news from the shelter, check out their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/KCHSpets/

