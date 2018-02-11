Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue team reminds people of safety tips

The Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue team is reminding snowmobile riders as well as drivers to stay safe. When weather conditions are poor, the rescue team is always prepared in case of an emergency.

"And we have about 30 members here in our area that go out and do these rescues when the roads are absolutely closed and the weather is horrible," said Pat Hennenfent, director of the Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue team.

The Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue team is the only snowmobile search and rescue team in the state of Illinois.

Hennenfent said luckily, they have not been called to any severe snowmobile accidents this year.

"We know that there have been some and we are prepared for them," he said.

The search and rescue team does in the field training once a year. Hennenfent said they are a first responders unit.

"So, we go out and do scenarios out in the timber somewhere. We tell them that somebody has been lost, they have to go find them. Once they find them, we have to give them the medical care that they need," he said.

The cold weather can be a challenge.

"Snowmobile accidents are a little bit different because again you got all the clothing on, so trying to find out what's wrong with the patient is about as hard as trying to find them," he said.

Hennenfent said one of the main safety reminders for snowmobile riders is don't ride alone.

"It seems like that's when people get in the most trouble is when they ride by themselves, they have an accident and no one knows where they are," he said, adding that if you happen to ride alone, always let someone know.

He also wants to remind snowmobilers to always wear a helmet.

When roads are closed, the search and rescue team also goes car to car checking for people and if they need help, they will take them to a warming center in the nearest town.

If you are driving, it is important to be prepared with food, water, and warm blankets and stay home if told to stay off the roads.

"So, when they tell you to stay home, please do. You know, we don't do this fun, we do this because people need us to go out and rescue them. Just be very smart about it," said Hennenfent.