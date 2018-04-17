Knox County committee tables solar farm permit use request

After more than an hour of public input, a Knox County committee decided to take a closer look at how a solar farm project could impact the community.

Geronimo Energy wants to put solar farms on two twenty-acre parcels near Knox Highways 7 and 9 in East Galesburg.

There are several homes in the area. Some of the neighbors say it will diminish their view and property tax values.

But there are some who want to see the project move forward.

Students at area colleges expressed solar energy is the future. One said it would make Galesburg a more attractive place to live.

The solar market in Illinois is expected to grow over the next several years. In 2016 the state passed the Future Energy Jobs Act. It created new regulations and tax credits for the industry. Between now and 2030 the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development says solar and wind projects are expected to invest more than $3 billion that will create local jobs and local tax revenues.

“Knox County has a decision to make,” said the Partnership for Economic Development President Ken Springer. “Are we going to be part of this wave of investment? Are we going to reap our share of the tax revenue and jobs or are we going to shut our doors to new industry and sit on the sideline while other counties are on the state benefit.”

People who live near the proposed sites say they are not opposed to the project, just the location.

Committee members table the special permit request because of people’s impassioned questions about the project.

The request will need to go back before the committee before it is passed on to the board for final approval.

