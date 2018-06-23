Knox County hosts Kids Farm Safety Day

Kids Farm Safety Day has been growing with participants for years. The camp held at the Knox County fairgrounds has a steady group of returning members, along with new.

"We do have kids this year that have parents that were in the first camp in 1995," said camp director Pat Bennenfent. "That makes me feel really old, but really good."

Katelyn Engel went to the camp ever since she could remember, and continues to go by volunteering with her family. "I was born and raised into agriculture basically, so it was kind of passed down onto me. I went through farm safety camp as a kid all years possible and now I'm helping out with it myself because I learned so much through farm safety camp," said Katelyn. "I want these kids to have the opportunity I did."

Engel's mother, Lori, continues to help coordinate the camp because her father and son were both involved in farm accidents. "It's something that if we can save just one life, it makes it all worth it. Especially when it's children's lives," she said.

Hennenfent couldn't have been more appreciative of all the surrounding fire departments, police officers, and EMT's coming to help with the camp. They even demonstrated a mock farm accident for the kids. "Everybody has better things they could be doing on a nice Saturday," he said. "But instead, they want to be here helping our kids, and that just warms my heart."