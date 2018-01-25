Knoxville High School students benefit from new AP course program

In a town of less than 3,000 people, more than 10 percent are students at Knoxville High School. Due to the limited number of students, teachers said it's hard to enroll enough students in advanced placement courses. A new program gives students in rural schools in Illinois better access to AP courses. Counselor, Elise Lambert-McNeese, said her students were eager to take part.

"These students were very hungry for the opportunity, the timing is great too we've worked very hard on the PSAT test the SAT test," McNeese said. "I am excited to see how it will help them in the SAT test and beyond."

Eighteen students at Knoxville High School were selected to partake in the program. In May students will take the final exam and if they score a 4 or 5 they can receive college credit. The program is funded by a partial scholarship from the Lietenant Governor's office. The remaining portion is funded by the school.