A Knoxville, Illinois man is behind bars on charges of possession of child pornography after a search of his home on Friday, March 16, 2018.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Jerald Ray Turner was arrested after officers searched his home on Eiker Dr. Officers say they seized several items that contained evidence in the case.

Turner is charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held awaiting a court appearance.