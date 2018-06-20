Korean War veteran unidentified for decades laid to rest in Cedar Rapids

A Cedar Rapids family finally has closure for a loved one lost in a war decades ago. Sgt. Donald L. Baker was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military honors.

Members of the Iowa National Guard carry the coffin of Sgt. Donald L. Baker on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Baker, an Arkansas native, was positively identified nearly 68 years after falling in a Korean War battle. His immediate relatives live in Cedar Rapids.

Baker joined the Army right out of high school in Thornton, Arkansas. He was listed originally as missing in action following a battle in Haman, South Korea in 1950. U.S. military officials made a positive identification of his remains only last winter.

While Baker was a native of Arkansas, many in his immediate family moved to Cedar Rapids in the early 1970s. That’s where his closest surviving relatives live now and the reason they chose Cedar Rapids as a final resting place.

For the two dozen or so family members attending a memorial service, Sgt. Baker was a name they heard growing up along with speculation about what happened in Korea. All were born after he died.

Ed Wittig, a Korean War veteran, was among the Iowa National Guard members and other veterans who attended simply to show respect for a fallen comrade.

“He’s a veteran and he needs to be brought back home and identified,” Wittig said.

In Sgt. Baker’s case, that wasn’t possible for years. His remains were found with others in his unit following a battle. But they couldn’t be identified at first.

He was buried as an “unknown” soldier at first in Korea and the remains were relocated later to a national cemetery in Hawaii.

But military identification specialists never gave up. Decades later, new information came to light and a positive identification was made.

Candace Trent, a great niece of the veteran, says the service with full military honors gives the family some long-sought closure.

“It concludes the history on this and we know where he is now. If we want, we can visit his grave. We can bring our children and give his legacy what it deserves,” she said.

Another great niece, Toccora Baker, added “that’s what is really amazing. Even after 68 years, no one ever forgot about him.”

In announcing the identification last week, military officials noted that approximately 7,700 Americans remain unaccounted for following the Korean War with remains of bodies never positively identified.

Members of Sgt. Baker’s family say this should give some of those other families hope.

