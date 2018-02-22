Korea’s past and future showcased to the world during 2018 Olympic Games

There are only a few more days of Olympic action. Before the games come to a close over the weekend, we are taking a look at how the Olympics have shaped and showcased its host country. We sat down with a native South Korean who was there the first time South Korea held the international spotlight 30 years ago.

“I was a high school student in 1988,” said Sang-Seok Yoon, a language professor at the University of Iowa and director of the King SeJong Institute. The latter is a South Korea government-funded institute working to educate Korean language and culture across the globe.

Yoon says the 1988 Olympics was a turning point for his country.

“At that time, Korea was not known to the western world,” Yoon said of the Olympic from 30 years ago.

Both then and now, the games have served as a way to show the world the country’s deep roots.

“Korea has this long history [a] almost five thousand year history,” Yoon said.

Some of that was showcased in this year’s opening ceremonies.

“There were lots of traditional dances like a bird with a human face,” Yoon explained.

He says this was inspired by drawings on caves created some two thousand years ago.

“So that was a really amazing performance,” Yoon said. “I just saw the picture, and the director was inspired by the cave drawings and that’s something the Korean’s are really fascinated at this time.”

The country’s history and future, Yoon says, are especially well-represented in the city of Seoul.

“If you go to Seoul, there are skyscrapers and also there are traditional palaces you know altogether,” Yoon said.

According to Yoon, many historic structures were lost over the years.

“During the Korean War period we lost a lot of culture assets,” he said.

But Yoon says some of the remaining palaces date back to the Joseon Dynasty, an ancient kingdom in Korea.

“And not just in Seoul but all over the country,” he said of the historic structures.

Now those palaces and other ancient architecture are surrounded by some of the worlds most advanced technologies.

“If you go to Korea maybe you can see some future of the United States there,” Yoon said.

The past and the present are all things Yoon hopes people took notice of this Winter Olympics.

“I hope many people of the world got interest in Korean traditional culture, not just k-pop,” he laughed. “But you know more traditional things about Korean culture.”

