Kraft will sculpt your father's head into a block of cheese for Father's Day

If you think your dad is cheesy, Kraft might have the perfect father's day gift idea.

Kraft is offering up a limited number of custom-made cheese sculptures, carved out of a block of Kraft sharp cheddar cheese.

Those who want a cheese sculpture of their dad can head to E-Bay and place a bid before today at 6 p.m. eastern.

The starting bid is $500 and only five sculptures will be made. The lucky winners will get their work of art in time for father's day.

But if your dad is hungry, he will be out of luck. The company stresses that the cheese should not be eaten.

All proceeds from the Kraft father's day auction will go toward feeding America.