Kwik Shop robbed at gunpoint

Davenport Police are looking for two men who robbed a Kwik Shop store at gunpoint.

It happened on Thursday, August 10, 2017 just after 3 a.m. Davenport Police responded to the Kwik Shop on Telegraph Rd. in reference to an armed robbery.

They say two men entered the store. One man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the safe. The clerk was unable to open the safe.

Then, the second suspect demanded the clerk open the register. The two suspects removed the cash from the register and fled the scene.

The clerk was not injured.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.