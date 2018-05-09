LULAC Co-President, friends of family affected by Mount Pleasant ICE raid speak out

Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, conducted a raid at Midwest Precast Concrete that resulted in the arrest of 32 men.

22 of those men were from Guatemala, seven from Mexico, two from El Salvador and one from Honduras.

The soccer coach of one of the boys who’s father was arrested today told TV-9 they both broke down when he called.

"He started crying by the phone," said Mount Pleasant Resident Ronald Carillo. "My impression was it broke my heart and my feelings and I started crying too but I told god to help me be strong for these kids."

"I know a lot of people have different opinions on what immigration should and shouldn’t be but what I can tell you from the personal experience from these families is, no matter you think about undocumented whatever, the system is broken," said Mount Pleasant Co-President Dina Saunders. "It doesn’t matter if you’re Latino or Asian.”

As LULAC or the League of United Latin American Citizens points out, nearly three dozen families now torn apart.

"It's just heartbreaking. You hear babies in the background crying, moms with their tears streaming down their faces and people hugging trying to console each other," said Saunders. "It's incredible. I never thought this day would come in Mount Pleasant."

Their custody removal is still pending proceedings.