La Porte City 16-year-old missing for three months

July 7 marks exactly three months since La Porte City teen, Jake Wilson, disappeared.

In a Facebook post, Jake's mom said, "Today you have been missing for 3 long months Jake Wilson! Please try to find your way home. We miss you more than you'll ever know. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING JAKE'S DISAPPEARANCE, PLEASE CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT OR CALL 911. We need Jake home! #BringJakeHome"

The 16-year-old is on the autism spectrum and went missing on April 7.

Family members say he was walking to Wolf Creek, near his home and never returned.

Hundreds of volunteers went out searching for him. Law enforcement has continued to search, even using heavy equipment to clear blockages in the creek.

Angeline Hartmann with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said investigators are looking at other possibilities since he was not found in the creek.

The A & E show "Live PD" featured the story hoping to help find him.

Jake is 5'6" tall, weighs 135-pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information that might help authorities find Jake Wilson should call the La Porte City Police at (319) 342- 2232, or the Black Hawk sheriff's office at (319) 291-2515.