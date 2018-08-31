Labor Day is final weekday of the season for Channel Cat Water Taxi

Labor Day, September 3rd, is the last weekday you can catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season. Boats will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. After that, the service switches to weekends only for the rest of the season.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase.

Check out the “Channel Cat” ticketing mobile app for credit purchases.

The Channel Cat will operate on weekends from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. weather permitting, through October 14, 2018.

View the Channel Cat schedule online at MetroQC.com and click on the Channel Cat logo.