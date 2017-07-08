Labor Department indicate a rise in jobs numbers for June

US employers added a solid 222,000 jobs during the month of June - the most in four months.

The new numbers from the Labor Department indicate employers are confident enough to keep hiring despite slower growth.

The unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a percent to 4.4 off of a 16 year low.

That's because more Americans started looking for work, but not all of them found jobs.

Jobs numbers for April and May were revised up by 47,000.

For the first half of 2017 hiring averaged around 180,000 jobs a month. That's just slightly below last year's pace.

Still, wage growth continues to be a weak point: average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent over last year.

That's below the 3.5 percent growth typically associated with a robust economy.

