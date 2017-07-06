Lack of funding leads to maintenance neglect at Davenport cemetery

Jeff Ashcraft has 11 family members buried at Fairmount Cemetery and has visited their grave sites at least once a month since he was young. Ashcraft's brother is buried in between his parents, a section he aims to keep neatly groomed. However, over the years he has noticed the cemetery has not been properly kept up.

"It's certainly over the last couple of years it seems as though there's been a change as far as the level of up keep," Ashcraft said. "I don't see people out mowing as often I see branches down that don't get cleaned up between visits so it's just has been going downhill a little bit over the last couple of years."

After several attempts to get a hold of the cemetery board, he reached out to TV6. Cemetery board president, Bob Stadt, said the cemetery relies on donations and a portion of each lot fee for funding. Stadt said the money in that fund has now run out.

"With all the roads and buildings, aging buildings there's no way you can support that, so we relied on donations, requests, people that have money in their will."

The cemetery board has expressed to the state that they can no longer continue maintenance operations. The state said it has received the request and it is being reviewed by the Attorney General. The state said it is up to the courts whether the cemetery will become the state's responsibility.