Lack of school funding leaves local school district on edge

Less than a month before the start of school and Illinois public schools are still worried about whether they'll have enough money. Unless something changes, local schools say they might not last an entire school year.

Although state leaders finally passed a budget, being held up in Springfield is a bill that allows funding to be given to public schools. So for the Carbon Cliff Superintendent, Andy Richmond, the freeze on funding is a huge blow to his district.

Richmond says money is scarce in his district. He says there's only $700,000 in the general education fund. Normally, the school district averages about $2 million from the state, but this has been a tough year due to lack of funding. He says they've made several cuts outside services, like security system providers and outside contractors to save money. But if funding isn't received, he says by December, they may have to close their doors.

"Once we get the money in, if we get the money in the state and it federal and then we would amend that budget to project the new figures, I'm would say we could probably go four to five months out then we're going to have to look at options," Richmond said.

Illinois Governor, Bruce Rauner, has said he would veto the current bill for funding schools being held by the general assembly as he wants to reduce the share going to Chicago.