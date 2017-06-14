Lake Delhi is full for the first summer in 7 years, community excited for future

The water in Lake Delhi in Delaware County is back at the level it was before the dam broke seven years ago.

Water started flowing over the spillway last year after rebuilding it. It took six years and 16 million dollars to build the new dam and spillway after flood water broke through the old dam in July of 2010.

The lake was open last year, but now the water is at the level it used to be before the dam breach.

Steve Leonard the president of the Lake Delhi governing board says the area is growing quickly now.

"The amount of money being spent remodeling projects new homes new businesses you name it new boat sales it's off the charts," Leonard said.

On Tuesday many were out boating, tubing, jet skiing and swimming in the lake.

The laid back and friendly atmosphere is what keeps one family coming back every summer, even when there was much less water.

"My mom and dad met down here the summer of '69 I met my husband down here in the summer of 1999 eventually we got married and are now raising our kids down here in the summer," Emily Dougherty said.

The governing board along with the county and the state have been working to revitalize the areas along the lake like putting in docks and restrooms. A new BBQ restaurant is also going in near the water.

Leonard says the goal is to attract more and more people to that lake so that it continues to grow.