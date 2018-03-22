Landlords implement new approval measures to eliminate crime

If you're looking to rent an apartment or home in the Quad Cities the approval process could now take longer. Some landlords are working to crack down on crime and violence by implementing a more thorough approval process for prospective tenants. In the past, property owner, Blake Selby said he's seen tenants bring drugs, violence and prostitution into some of the units he manages.

"When I first bought this building, there was actually a large prostitution ring in the basement, we had to call police."

Since 2016, Selby and a group of other landlords started implementing stronger background checks and tighter security around the units. Each tenant must provide multiple references before the rental is granted.

"Every decision you make affects so many units, so policies like requiring full rent and deposit and really sitting down and screening the people [that] come through are key."

Selby said it can be difficult to evict a tenant for drugs or violence. Typically, he said those tenants are also the ones that do not pay their rent on time. For that reason, he said it's easier to evict them for non-payment. Throughout the last two years, Selby said the rate of crime in the units he owns has decreased thanks to the measures. He hopes to continue that trend in the years to come.

