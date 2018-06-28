City of Moline to receive $5,000 from Landmarks Illinois

The City of Moline will receive $5,000 to paint the Prospect Park Grand Pavilion from Landmark Illinois.

Landmarks Illinois has awarded nearly $35,000 in grant funding to historic preservation projects in Illinois. Other projects receiving money are listed below.

• Center for Women’s History and Leadership, Evanston: $5,000 to assist with addressing life safety issues at the WCTU Administration Building

• Kane County: $6,000 for roof repairs at the Amasa White House in Geneva

• St. John’s United Church of Christ, Maeystown: $2,500 to paint the church’s schoolhouse

Nine matching grants have been awarded in the latest round of funding through Landmarks Illinois’ three grant programs: the Preservation Heritage Fund, Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund and the WWI Monument Preservation Grant Program.