Lane Miller selected as National FFA Talent Performer at 2018 National FFA Convention & Expo

Lane Miller, a member of the Muscatine FFA chapter in Muscatine, Iowa, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 24-27 during the 2018 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Miller, a senior at Muscatine High School and the son of Matt and Amanda Miller, has been selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition.

Miller will perform on stage and bring excitement and spirit to the convention and expo. He submitted an application along with a recorded audition. Nearly 50 acts from throughout the country have been chosen to perform during general sessions, meal functions and receptions. During the convention and expo, all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds and be judged on preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value and technical ability. The winner will receive $250.

