WB lane closed on I-280 near Milan due to accident

Illinois State Police are at the scene of a crash involving two semis on Interstate 280. One person suffered a minor injury after two westbound semi trucks collided at mile marker 12, just east of Illinois 92. It happened about 1:40 p.m. on Tues. June 27, 2017.

A passenger in one of the semis was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

According to ISP, the impact spilled left debris, oil and fuel onto the right lane and shoulder of the highway. The right lane remains closed while emergency crews remain on scene for clean-up.