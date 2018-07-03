1 dead, 5 injured after Rock Island Courthouse tree branch falls

Red White and Boom turned deadly and dangerous for those sitting by the Rock Island County Courthouse for the Independence Day festivities.

Towards the end of the Fireworks show a large tree branch fell, killing one and injuring five others. With Rock Island Police already in the area there was a quick emergency personel response to the area, including Sheriff Bustos who confirmed the death and injuries with TV-6.

Witnesses on scene stated that individuals had been sitting on the lawn of the courthouse, beneath the tree branch, to watch Red White and Boom. Witnesses then heard loud cracking and loud screaming.

Witnesses did see a white sheet placed at the end of one of the trees which was still in place as TV-6 arrived on the scene. The Centenial bridge was blocked from through traffic as the scene developed and was cleared. One witness had to abandon her car because it was stuck in the middle of the scene.

What caused the tree branch to fall has not been determined.